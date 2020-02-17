Iraqi students hold anti-government protests

Anti-government protests continued in Iraq, with over a thousand students marching through the centre of Baghdad .

Iraqi city of Nasiriya has been the epicentre of the anti-government protests in the south and they...

Lu Corona RT @euronews : Unrest persists against government corruption, political parties, and to show protesters' rejection of Prime Minister-designa… 1 day ago

Radio Télé 6 Univers euronews: Unrest persists against government corruption, political parties, and to show protesters' rejection of Pr… https://t.co/fLRlpk9xTi 19 hours ago