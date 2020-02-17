Global  

Iraqi students hold anti-government protests

Anti-government protests continued in Iraq, with over a thousand students marching through the centre of Baghdad.
Iraq's southern protesters refuse to back down

Iraqi city of Nasiriya has been the epicentre of the anti-government protests in the south and they...
Al Jazeera - Published


Iraq's southern protesters refuse to back down [Video]Iraq's southern protesters refuse to back down

Iraqi city of Nasiriya has been the epicentre of the anti-government protests in the south and they want one of their own appointed as prime minister.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published

Anti-government protests take economic toll in Baghdad

Months of anti-government protests in Iraq's capital has been bad for business on the oldest street in Baghdad.

Months of anti-government protests in Iraq's capital has been bad for business on the oldest street in Baghdad.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

