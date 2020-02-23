Global  

Police: College Student Killed In North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run

Police: College Student Killed In North Philadelphia Hit-And-RunPolice say the driver was traveling the wrong way down Cecil B. Moore Avenue.
Police: College Student Killed In North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run

AND FROM LOS ANGELES TOPHILADELPHIA, WE CELEBRATE THELIFE OF A LEGEND.WE BEGIN WITH BREAKING NEWS.CHOPPER 3 OVER A DEADLY HIT ANDRUN CRASH IN NORTH PHILADELPHIA.A COLLEGE STUDENT WAS STRUCK ANDKILLED BY A DRIVER GOING THEWRONG WAY AT 8th AND CECIL B.MOORE.POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING.




GrayHall6abc

Gray Hall RT @6abc: #BREAKING: Wrong-way driver fatally strikes college student in Philadelphia: Police https://t.co/TZuzDaTXTg https://t.co/n7uFklTT… 16 minutes ago

Omi_082

Omi RT @CBSPhilly: #BREAKING Police: College Student Killed By Driver Traveling In Wrong Direction In North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run https://t.… 18 minutes ago

ZEROVISIONPHIlL

ZEROVISIONPHILA Another reason not to #Jaywalk! https://t.co/g2J0MZQPOi 23 minutes ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc #BREAKING: Wrong-way driver fatally strikes college student in Philadelphia: Police https://t.co/TZuzDaTXTg https://t.co/n7uFklTTpQ 29 minutes ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly #BREAKING Police: College Student Killed By Driver Traveling In Wrong Direction In North Philadelphia Hit-And-Run https://t.co/YrTZucDY0b 33 minutes ago

DaniellalLee

Daniella Lee RT @NBCPhiladelphia: #BREAKING UPDATE: Police confirmed with NBC10 the young man struck and killed in a hit-and-run in North Philly was a c… 38 minutes ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia #BREAKING UPDATE: Police confirmed with NBC10 the young man struck and killed in a hit-and-run in North Philly was… https://t.co/El4s1WmS1I 46 minutes ago

Vita80507791

Vita RT @CGTNOfficial: Police in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, announced on Sunday that the suspect of a murder case, which took place… 21 hours ago


