U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Dalia Dippolito's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in Dalia Depolito&apos;s murder-for-hire case.

Dippolito was accused of trying to use a hitman to kill her husband, Mike, in 2009.
Recent related news from verified sources

US Supreme Court Rejects Dalia Dippolito’s Murder-For-Hire Appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in a high-profile case in which a Palm Beach County...
cbs4.com - Published


The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in Dalia Depolito's murder-for-hire case. Dippolito was accused of trying to use a hitman to kill her husband, Mike, in 2009.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal in a case in which a Palm Beach County woman was accused of trying to use a hit man to kill her then-husband.

