Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:39s - Published Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and PM Modi received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. . Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were also present at the ceremony. US President Donald Trump was greeted with 21-gun salute. US Prez Trump & Melania Trump will visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat today. 0

