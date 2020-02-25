Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute
US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and PM Modi received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were also present at the ceremony.
US President Donald Trump was greeted with 21-gun salute.
US Prez Trump & Melania Trump will visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat today.