Watch: US President Trump receives ceremonial welcome, greeted with 21-gun salute

US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and PM Modi received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were also present at the ceremony.

US President Donald Trump was greeted with 21-gun salute.

US Prez Trump & Melania Trump will visit Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat today.
