Peter Weber Tells Madison He's Been Intimate with Other Women

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 04:14s
Before traveling to Australia, Madison told Bachelor Peter Weber that it would be very hard for her if he sleeps with the other women.

(She's saving herself for marriage.) On their Fantasy Suite date, Peter tells Madison that he has been intimate this week, and it's uncomfortable for everyone.

From 'Week 9,' season 24, episode 9 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Peter Weber Tells Madison He's Been Intimate with Other Women instantly.




Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter Weber Doesn't Want Victoria F. to Push Him Away

As Bachelor Peter Weber and Victoria F. are approaching the Fantasy Suite -- and, of course, a potential engagement -- they're still having issues with communication. Here, the two veer toward what..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:32Published

Madison and Peter Discuss the Fantasy Suite and the Other Women

After the Rose Ceremony in Los Angeles, Madison pulls Bachelor Peter Weber aside to chat about the Fantasy Suite. She says that if Peter sleeps with someone else this week, that would be very hard for..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:29Published

