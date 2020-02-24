A pioneer in every aspect: who was Katherine Johnson?



Recent related videos from verified sources NASA pioneer Katherine Johnson dies at 101 Katherine Johnson, the black NASA mathematician portrayed in the film "Hidden Figures" for her key role in sending humans to the moon, died on Monday (February 24) at the age of 101... Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:09Published 1 hour ago NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson Of ‘Hidden Figures’ Fame Dead At Age 101 A trailblazer in American history is being remembered Monday for her contributions to math, space exploration, and equal rights. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:00Published 10 hours ago