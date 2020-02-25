Misleading recycling labels found on plastic products: Greenpeace

WASHINGTON — A new report by Greenpeace published on February 18 has found that several companies in the U.S. are misleading consumers by adding incorrect recycling labels onto their plastic products.

This includes companies such as Target, Walmart, Procter & Gamble and Nestlé.

After surveying 367 material recovery facilities across the U.S., Greenpeace identified only two types of plastics, PET #1 and HDPE#2, that can be processed in the U.S. These are the only types of plastic allowed to be labeled as recyclable.

PET #1, or polyethylene terephthalate, includes plastic water bottles, soda bottles or peanut butter jars while HDPE#2, or High-Density polyethylene, refers to milk jars, shampoo bottles or laundry detergent containers.

Researchers noted that many PET #1 and HDPE#2 plastic bottles or other containers consist of full body shrink sleeves which makes the products non-recycle too.

The report found that plastics labeled PVC#3, LDPE#4, PP#5, PS#6 and others cannot be classified as recyclable as they have low acceptance by material recovery facilities and are typically sent to landfills or incinerators.

These include plastics such as plastic cups, bags, plates and cutlery.

Greenpeace has called for companies to eliminate single-use plastics and to invest in reusable, refillable packaging or go package-free instead.

The organization has said that they will file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission if the companies do not correct their labeling.