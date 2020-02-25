Global  

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized On Way To Rikers

Convicted felon Harvey Weinstein is being held inside a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital this morning.

He was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.

CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.
Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Complaining Of Chest Pains On Way To Rikers Island

Harvey Weinstein is being held inside a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital after being convicted on two...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein testimony was painful but necessary for Annabella Sciorra [Video]Harvey Weinstein testimony was painful but necessary for Annabella Sciorra

Actress Annabella Sciorra has no regrets about testifying against Harvey Weinstein in his New York trial, insisting her evidence was "painful but necessary".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published

Harvey Weinstein 'rushed to hospital' following conviction [Video]Harvey Weinstein 'rushed to hospital' following conviction

Harvey Weinstein was on his way to Rikers Island jail, where he is to remain until he is sentenced on March 11th after being found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act, but..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published

