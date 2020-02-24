Global  

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce and Alicia Keys perform at Kobe Bryant's memorial

Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed at the public memorial for late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Monday.
Watch Beyonce, Alicia Keys Perform At Kobe Bryant Tribute

Beyonce and Alicia Keys were among the performers at a special tribute for Kobe Bryant.
Clash - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphHipHopDX


Alicia Keys Plays 'Moonlight Sonata' at Memorial After Story About Kobe Bryant Learning to Play It for His Wife

  Alicia Keys performed a heartfelt rendition of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" for Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •HipHopDX



Vanessa Bryant Lauded For Brave, Emotional Eulogies Of Kobe, Gianna

Beyonce, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys performed, and Michael Jordan and Shaq gave tearful and moving tributes. Jake Reiner reports.

Beyonce, Alicia Keys and More Honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant During Emotional Memorial

Stars, family and friends gather together at Los Angeles' Staples Center to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

