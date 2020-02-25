Global  

Amazon launches cashier-less supermarket

Amazon.com is opening Amazon Go Grocery in Seattle Tuesday, a cashier-less store that&apos;s four times larger than its first cashier-free store, Amazon Go.

Fred Katayama reports.
