Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) SEN.

BERNIE SANDERS, SAYING: "First of all, I know you're hearing on TV a lot, 'Bernie can't win.'

Don't believe everything you hear on TV." Fresh off his bold win in Nevada, Bernie Sanders will defend his front-runner status in the Democratic primary at a debate in South Carolina Tuesday.

With Sanders surging, his six presidential rivals will try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests.

The pressure for a strong performance will be high for all of the contenders.

Joe Biden, the national front-runner not so long ago, needs to win South Carolina to keep his campaign alive, while Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are desperately battling for relevance.

It’ll be the first follow up to Michael Bloomberg’s disastrous debut during last week’s debate in Nevada, when the former New York mayor stumbled under a full-frontal assault from the other candidates.

The one who benefitted from that barrage was Sanders, who left the stage largely unscathed and unchallenged.

But he won’t be able to slide by as easily this time around.

Tuesday will be the candidates' final encounter before Saturday's South Carolina primary and next week's 14 vital Super Tuesday contests.