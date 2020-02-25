Global  

Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that India will buy $3 billion worth of military equipment, including attack helicopters, as the two countries deepen defense and commercial ties in an attempt to balance the weight of China in the region.

Soraya Ali reports.
*RESENDING UPDATING SCRIPT AND VIDEO* India and the United States are making progress on trade talks.

That's according to U.S. Donald President Trump, speaking after holding talks with India's Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 25).

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Prime Minister Modi is forging bilateral economic relationships that is fair, and reciprocal.

Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement and I'm optimistic we can reach a deal that will be of great importance to both countries." The two countries have been trying to close their differences over agriculture, digital trade and tariffs, but have announced a $3 billion deal to buy military equipment, including attack helicopters.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING: "Earlier today we expanded our defense cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than $3 billion of advanced military equipment including Apache and MH60 Romeo helicopters, the finest in the world." Trump's first official visit to India - one of the few big countries where his personal approval rating is above 50% - has been full of spectacle with Modi pulling out all the stops.

Including a private visit to the Taj Mahal, and a stadium of 100,000 plus people calling out "Namaste Trump" on Monday (February 24).

But, speaking at a news conference later on Tuesday (February 25), Trump warned that India's tariffs were still too high (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: ''With India, India I think, again I've said it before, the highest tariff.

When you deal with India, Harley Davidson has to pay tremendous tariffs when they send motorcycles in here, when India sends motorcycles into the U.S. there's virtually no tariff, for the most part, there is absolutely no tariff.

So I just said that it's unfair and we're working it out, we're working it out.'' That was the president's only criticism during a visit that he said was a spectacular success.

Trump ended the trip saying he hoped to secure a big trade deal, by the end of the year.



