Jack Black Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black has endorsed Elizabeth Warren for President of the United States.

The comedic celebrity said he’s “all in” for Warren in an endorsement shared on Twitter.

Black’s celebrity backing comes as Democrats prepare for their next battle in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Warren's campaign needs Black's endorsement.

She is in an unstoppable downward spiral.

She's fifth in North and South Carolina.

She's forth in California and Texas.