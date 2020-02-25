Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jack Black Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Jack Black Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Jack Black Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Jack Black Endorses Elizabeth Warren

Actor, comedian, and musician Jack Black has endorsed Elizabeth Warren for President of the United States.

The comedic celebrity said he’s “all in” for Warren in an endorsement shared on Twitter.

Black’s celebrity backing comes as Democrats prepare for their next battle in Saturday’s South Carolina primary.

Warren's campaign needs Black's endorsement.

She is in an unstoppable downward spiral.

She's fifth in North and South Carolina.

She's forth in California and Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RAFloyd

Robert Floyd RT @thehill: JUST IN: Jack Black endorses 2020 Democrat https://t.co/fcqYbZGz6d https://t.co/QglwFh7wol 10 hours ago

janellebowen

Janelle RT @verbalrugby: Jack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren | TheHill https://t.co/clxPzQOiuo 14 hours ago

lcookwike

@🌊A Republic if you can keep it🌊2020 #WinWithWarren Jack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren https://t.co/VfmWbiINxW 15 hours ago

AnyPollApp

Any Poll Jack Black endorses Elizabeth Warren | TheHill https://t.co/39JosRbuzy 16 hours ago

omahabe2

Elbert C. Lyon RT @dcexaminer: "Elizabeth Warren has a plan and I'm all in," @ewarren picks up another celebrity endorsement, this time from "School of… 18 hours ago

janeruffino

Festive Jane Mozzarella Good news, though, your/our dream date is ALL IN FOR WARREN https://t.co/DIbKzflHmZ aaaahgghh I want them to take a selfie 19 hours ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner "Elizabeth Warren has a plan and I'm all in," @ewarren picks up another celebrity endorsement, this time from "Sc… https://t.co/ZVvtLeE6B7 19 hours ago

NewWillinium

William Reese RT @mithrasangel: This is not the greatest endorsement in the world, no, this is just a tribute. (I absolutely stole that headline.) http… 21 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.