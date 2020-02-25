Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate

Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:18s - Published < > Embed
Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate

Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate

Speaking to a South Carolina crowd just days before the state's primary election, former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly told the audience he was a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate'

Former Vice President Joe Biden made an unfortunate gaffe just days before the critical South...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndependentDaily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ldhancock1

giddyupgo RT @CuteScarley: Wow! Biden tells S.C. he is a candidate for the SENATE. Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candid… 1 minute ago

holmgren85

Shawn Holmgren Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' https://t.co/VvynsjN32F 4 minutes ago

grh4345

Greg RT @grh4345: Biden the human gaffe machine doesn't even know what he's running wants to be a senator again. Biden accidentally tells South… 4 minutes ago

TomPingel1

Tom Pingel RT @MattBatzel: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' https://t.co/ZEbofDP4UZ #… 13 minutes ago

1jmontenegro

Joseph Montenegro 🇺🇸 RT @JasonMillerinDC: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' https://t.co/78XBOcH… 16 minutes ago

phorn37566672

P. Horn CULT MEMBER 45 RT @ckkirsch1: Can we just put Joe Biden out in the pasture to graze. Come on man. This is beyond pitiful. Biden accidental… 17 minutes ago

TheWINSystem

TheWINSystem RT @rodriQuez: Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate' #TheMoreYouKnow #retiremen… 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate [Video]Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate

Speaking to a South Carolina crowd just days before the state&apos;s primary election, former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly told the audience he was a Democratic candidate for the United..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Is Appearing On Tuesday's South Carolina Democratic Debate?

On Tuesday, February 25th Democratic Presidential candidates will debate in South Carolina. The debate is hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in partnership with Twitter...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.