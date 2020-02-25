Black History Month: Judge Victoria Gumbs-Moore Breaking Down Barriers On Long Island
|
Black History Month: Judge Victoria Gumbs-Moore Breaking Down Barriers On Long Island
With her proud daughters looking on, Victoria Gumbs-Moore was given her robe and became the first black Family Court judge in Suffolk County.
CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.
|
|
|
|
