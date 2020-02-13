CDC Says Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S. Not 'If' But 'When'

Outbreaks are increasing across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and one again stock markets took a dive due to the potential for a worldwide epidemic.

RogueResistanceKnitter RT @brooklynmarie : Trump claims vaccine is 'very close' amid coronavirus outbreak — but White House says he was talking about Ebola https:/… 29 seconds ago

Marc Cyclone Jones RT @njdotcom : Coronavirus outbreak is coming to U.S. and it 'could be bad,’ CDC says https://t.co/JX6KciJXSA https://t.co/GT91dTlTn7 28 seconds ago

Cindy b⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EmeraldRobinson : The CDC now says only 12 states & "localities" in USA have accurate test kits for coronavirus. It says to prepare for… 24 seconds ago

Chuck Buhr RT @RealSaavedra : The U.S. immediately began evacuating its citizens from China and China accused the U.S. of stirring panic and fear https… 17 seconds ago

Breaking News Global RT @fox32news : WARNING FROM THE CDC: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it expects the novel coronavirus to begin spreadin… 15 seconds ago

Bia Alencar RT @WSJ : Senior members of the International Olympic Committee raised the possibility Tuesday of cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo… 12 seconds ago

Silicon Funny #Trump claims vaccine is 'very close' amid #coronavirus outbreak — but #WhiteHouse says he was talking about Ebola https://t.co/aLlUp8szBw 6 seconds ago

Jessie Flagg RT @donald_j_putin : Trump Tells Americans Not to Worry About Coronavirus as CDC Says U.S. Outbreak a Certainty. So-called CDC. It's like th… 4 seconds ago