CDC Says Coronavirus Outbreak In U.S. Not 'If' But 'When'

Outbreaks are increasing across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and one again stock markets took a dive due to the potential for a worldwide epidemic.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Tweets about this

JessieFlagg1

Jessie Flagg RT @donald_j_putin: Trump Tells Americans Not to Worry About Coronavirus as CDC Says U.S. Outbreak a Certainty. So-called CDC. It's like th… 4 seconds ago

SiliconFunny

Silicon Funny #Trump claims vaccine is 'very close' amid #coronavirus outbreak — but #WhiteHouse says he was talking about Ebola https://t.co/aLlUp8szBw 6 seconds ago

bialencar97

Bia Alencar RT @WSJ: Senior members of the International Olympic Committee raised the possibility Tuesday of cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo… 12 seconds ago

patrick2001wil1

Breaking News Global RT @fox32news: WARNING FROM THE CDC: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it expects the novel coronavirus to begin spreadin… 15 seconds ago

buhr_chuck

Chuck Buhr RT @RealSaavedra: The U.S. immediately began evacuating its citizens from China and China accused the U.S. of stirring panic and fear https… 17 seconds ago

Cindybinmo

Cindy b⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EmeraldRobinson: The CDC now says only 12 states & "localities" in USA have accurate test kits for coronavirus. It says to prepare for… 24 seconds ago

CycloneJonesesq

Marc Cyclone Jones RT @njdotcom: Coronavirus outbreak is coming to U.S. and it 'could be bad,’ CDC says https://t.co/JX6KciJXSA https://t.co/GT91dTlTn7 28 seconds ago

KimYarnwrangler

RogueResistanceKnitter RT @brooklynmarie: Trump claims vaccine is 'very close' amid coronavirus outbreak — but White House says he was talking about Ebola https:/… 29 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

15 Coronavirus Quarantine Camps Set Up On U.S. Military Bases [Video]15 Coronavirus Quarantine Camps Set Up On U.S. Military Bases

The U.S., along with other countries have evacuated citizens from Wuhan, China, due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 1,300 people and infected over 64,000. Business Insider says that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official [Video]US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official

US Should Prepare for Coronavirus to 'Take a Foothold,' Says CDC Official At least 1,115 people have been killed by the virus, mostly in China. Worldwide, more than 45,000 people have contracted the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

