Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears.

The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about 2,267.

Tuesday marked its fourth-largest swing from highest point to lowest point in one session.

The Dow is more than 8% below its most recent high.

A 10% drop would make it an official correction.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Falls 1,900 Points in 2 Days – What Wall Street Should Watch Next [Video]Dow Falls 1,900 Points in 2 Days – What Wall Street Should Watch Next

Wall Street likes this dip for buying, but one strategist says it may not be time yet

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:27Published

All Eyes On Wall Street [Video]All Eyes On Wall Street

Investors are hoping to see some signs of recovery today after the Dow fell more than 1,000 points Monday. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.