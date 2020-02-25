Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears.

The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about 2,267.

Tuesday marked its fourth-largest swing from highest point to lowest point in one session.

The Dow is more than 8% below its most recent high.

A 10% drop would make it an official correction.