The price of a "clean" internet | Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck

Millions of images and videos are uploaded to the internet each day, yet we rarely see shocking and disturbing content in our social media feeds.

Who's keeping the internet "clean" for us?

In this eye-opening talk, documentarians Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck take us inside the shadowy world of online content moderators -- the people contracted by major platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google to rid the internet of toxic material.

Learn more about the psychological impact of this kind of work -- and how "digital cleaning" influences what all of us see and think.
