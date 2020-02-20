Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Deontay Wilder Wants Another Fight

Deontay Wilder Wants Another Fight

Video Credit: Sports Wire - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Deontay Wilder Wants Another FightHe will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder, nearly puts away fight in Round 5

Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder, nearly puts away fight in Round 5In the fifth round of their heavyweight title fight, challenger Tyson Fury knocked Deontay Wilder...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand Herald


UFC superstar Conor McGregor posts a typical tweet after watching Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury’s fiery press conference

Conor McGregor made an explosive return to competition this year when he obliterated UFC legend...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

potshotboxing

Dana Lamont Miller The Fury vs. Wilder Trilogy will happen given that 'The Bronze Bomber' Deontay Wilder has confirmed that he wants a… https://t.co/nqB1PqyNrc 3 hours ago

CraigPurves84

Craig Purves RT @SkyNews: US boxer @BronzeBomber says he wants another rematch against @Tyson_Fury after blaming his world heavyweight loss on his ring-… 5 hours ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report TSR Sports: Deontay Wilder is convinced that his 4.... https://t.co/m7WKj9L6R0… https://t.co/4UwDlJrH7h 7 hours ago

blkamericapress

Black America Press Deontay Wilder Blames His Loss To Tyson Fury On 40-Pound Steel Suit, Wants Another Rematch https://t.co/J7hV9VeEgy 7 hours ago

Gossippress

Gossip Press #Deontay #Wilder #Blames His #Loss To #Tyson #Fury On 40-Pound #Steel #Suit, Wants Another… https://t.co/eJBTjUgwon 8 hours ago

brianmiller216

Brian Miller RT @BBCRMsport: Deontay Wilder wants a rematch with Tyson Fury. So tonight on #TalkingBalls Which football match would you like to replay… 9 hours ago

BBCRMsport

BBC RM Sport Deontay Wilder wants a rematch with Tyson Fury. So tonight on #TalkingBalls Which football match would you like t… https://t.co/J8GGAcKRAX 10 hours ago

RonPatton1

Ron Patton RT @SkyNews: .@BronzeBomber says he wants another rematch against @Tyson_Fury, claiming his "heavy" costume weakened his legs https://t.co/… 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume [Video]Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win [Video]Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.