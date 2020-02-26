Love and Death movie (1975) - Woody Allen, Diane Keaton 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:31s - Published Love and Death movie (1975) - Woody Allen, Diane Keaton Love and Death movie trailer (1975) - Plot synopsis: In czarist Russia, a neurotic soldier and his distant cousin formulate a plot to assassinate Napoleon. Director: Woody Allen Writer: Woody Allen Stars: Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, Georges Adet Genre: Comedy, War 0

