Walt Disney's Bob Iger steps down as CEO

Walt Disney Co&apos;s Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over Hollywood&apos;s most powerful studio.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
