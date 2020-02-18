Global  

China Coronavirus outbreak update

The virus continues to spread worldwide with Italy being the latest country to identify rapidly spreading infection.

While China’s reporting has been shaky at best, the spread of the virus here in the United States is very limited so far.
China virus outbreak threatens global drug supplies: European business group

The world's pharmacies may face a shortage of antibiotics and other drugs if supply problems from...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Japan government conducts emergency survey on banks amid China virus outbreak

Japan's financial watchdog has begun conducting an emergency survey on domestic financial...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Hiromi_Agena

ひろみ RT @SchneiderDallas: Coronavirus: US soldier stationed in South Korea tests positive for Covid-19 as global outbreak worsens - CNN https://… 1 minute ago

SchneiderDallas

Dallas D.Schneider Coronavirus: US soldier stationed in South Korea tests positive for Covid-19 as global outbreak worsens - CNN… https://t.co/F2j063Tumw 3 minutes ago

medlea54

Jameela Adams White RT @Independent: Tokyo Olympics 'going ahead' despite Japan suspending sporting events over coronavirus https://t.co/deCCAkVDlj 13 minutes ago

NewsInTweetsCom

World News In Tweets Tokyo Olympics ‘going ahead’ despite Japan suspending sporting events over coronavirus https://t.co/hO3ICe23Qn… https://t.co/hsFuHJBbe9 35 minutes ago

jvantill

jaap van till RT @yaneerbaryam: BREAKING: Global and China Coronavirus update Conditions in South Korea, Italy and Iran continue to be clarified. Many n… 37 minutes ago

eutemio3

eutemio RT @business: China's state media releases anthem “Believe Love Will Triumph” starring celebrities like @EyeOfJackieChan and @wangleehom to… 41 minutes ago

Tier2RugbyForum

Tier 2 & 3 Rugby RT @JackdeMenezes: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls for two-week suspension of all sporting and cultural events as Japan Rugby post… 42 minutes ago

itsyaboicarlo

Carlo Wotton RT @IndySport: Tokyo Olympics 'going ahead' despite Japan suspending sporting events over coronavirus By @JackdeMenezes https://t.co/oi8w… 45 minutes ago


China's wildlife consumption ban explained [Video]China's wildlife consumption ban explained

BEIJING — China announced on Monday that the country has banned the consumption and trade of wildlife with immediate effect amid the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. Hunting or transporting wild animals..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published

Countries must shift mindset to virus preparedness: WHO [Video]Countries must shift mindset to virus preparedness: WHO

Countries around the world need to think about preparing for an outbreak of the coronavirus and be ready to respond rapidly when it arrives, a top World Health Organization expert said on Tuesday. ..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

