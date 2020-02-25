Global  

Disney to Serve Impossible Foods at Parks and Cruises

Disney to Serve Impossible Foods at Parks and Cruises

Disney to Serve Impossible Foods at Parks and Cruises

Disney and Impossible Foods have teamed up to serve its plant-based meat burgers at Disney theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines.
Disney to serve Impossible Foods burgers at parks, resorts

Walt Disney Co's theme parks, resorts and cruise line will serve Impossible Foods' plant-based meat...
Reuters



