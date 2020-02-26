Hungry python swallows beach towel whole 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:30s - Published Hungry python swallows beach towel whole Veterinarians in Australia pulled an entire beach towel from a 10-foot-long python's stomach. Watch the thrilling procedure at Small Animal Specialist Hospital, outside Sydney, as vets used very long forceps to extract the mistaken meal. 0

