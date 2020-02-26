Eric Nam | In Or Out

Eric Nam, international K-Pop star, has been all over the world– so he knows what's in and what's out.

In this episode of In Or Out, Eric explains why he'll try KFC's newest fast food miracle, his thoughts on corduroy, Supreme Oreos, dad hats and why 2000's nostalgia is on its way in.

Eric Nam on Why He'll Try KFC's Donut Sandwich | In Or Out | Esquire SUBSCRIBE to Esquire: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESQUIRE Esquire on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Esquire Esquire on Twitter: http://twitter.com/esquire Esquire on Instagram: http://instagram.com/esquire