John Turturro & Susan Sarandon Talk About The Crime-Drama Film, "The Jesus Rolls"

Hours after being released from prison for good behavior, Jesus Quintana reunites with his best friend Petey.

In a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions, Jesus, Petey and fiercely free-spirited shampooist Marie begin an adventure in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty-crime spree and a three-way romance.

John Turturro and Susan Sarandon stopped by BUILD to talk about the film, "The Jesus Rolls."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

