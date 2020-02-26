Global  

John Turturro & Susan Sarandon Talk About The Crime-Drama Film, "The Jesus Rolls"

John Turturro & Susan Sarandon Talk About The Crime-Drama Film, 'The Jesus Rolls'

John Turturro & Susan Sarandon Talk About The Crime-Drama Film, "The Jesus Rolls"

Hours after being released from prison for good behavior, Jesus Quintana reunites with his best friend Petey.

In a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions, Jesus, Petey and fiercely free-spirited shampooist Marie begin an adventure in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty-crime spree and a three-way romance.

John Turturro and Susan Sarandon stopped by BUILD to talk about the film, "The Jesus Rolls."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
Frank Malfitano FILM OF THE DAY: John Turturro takes his oddball character from THE BIG LEWBOWSKI & puts him in remake of Bertrand… https://t.co/HH9ITzw71h 2 hours ago

A Plus RT @ScreenMediaFilm: #JohnTuruturro, #SusanSarandon, and #BobbyCannavale stopped by the @TODAYshow to dish on #TheJesusRolls — in theaters… 1 day ago

Anthony Fiato John Turturro & Susan Sarandon Talk About The Crime-Drama Film, “The Jesus Rolls” https://t.co/ehAMxQYTrP https://t.co/0Pitd9sTY7 2 days ago

ًnas 𐂂 new pin so this is Susan Sarandon and John Turturro never heard of them https://t.co/iHKsoMgzab 2 days ago

Say M-L-E really fast @CUTMYLlPLlVE Got it. Susan Surandon (red hair) and John Turturro. big Lebowski chat. https://t.co/IjT6B3GGMs 2 days ago

𝗦𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀 Susan and John Turturro talk about “The Jesus Rolls”, acting, directing & activism with Ricky Camilleri (great inte… https://t.co/O7KKZip6bw 3 days ago

Steve Mack New York, NY - February 26: Susan Sarandon, John Turturro at the BUILD Speaker Series: Discussing the film "The Je… https://t.co/2i0USUsGm0 3 days ago

Steve Mack New York, NY - February 26: John Turturro, Susan Sarandon at the BUILD Speaker Series: Discussing the film "The Je… https://t.co/f4o9AdMFq3 3 days ago


The Jesus Rolls movie clip - Prison Release [Video]The Jesus Rolls movie clip - Prison Release

The Jesus Rolls movie clip - Prison Release Plot synopsis: The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:29Published

People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son [Video]People are losing their minds over photos of John C. Reilly's hot son

This is John C. Reilly — you may know him from cult hits like “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers”. And this beautiful boy is his son, Leo Reilly. Leo has been forging a successful career..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:58Published

