Breast Cancer Survivor Gives Back With Comfort Baskets

Breast Cancer Survivor Gives Back With Comfort Baskets

Breast Cancer Survivor Gives Back With Comfort Baskets

Breast cancer survivor Isabel Guillen gives back by handing out comfort baskets to patients who are also battling cancer.
