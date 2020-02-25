FDA Accuses Jimmy John's Of Using Contaminated Vegetables

Global  

The FDA said the fast food chain used &quot;adulterated&quot; produce which could be tied to outbreaks in &quot;no fewer than 17 states&quot; over 7 years.
Newsy - Published


