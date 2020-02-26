PM Claims Scheer Likened Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs To Radical Activists 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 03:29s - Published PM Claims Scheer Likened Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chiefs To Radical Activists Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sparked howls from Conservative benches in the House of Commons after claiming that Tory Leader Andrew Scheer likened Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs to “radical” protesters. 0

