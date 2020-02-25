Global  

Trending Now: Lady Gaga Releasing New Single

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Trending Now: Lady Gaga Releasing New SingleThe single called "Stupid Love" will drop on Friday.
Lady Gaga Makes 'Stupid Love' Official After Song's Leak Last Month - See the Release Date!

Lady Gaga has announced that she has a new song coming out this week! The 33-year-old “Shallow”...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


What's Your Favorite Lady Gaga Single of All Time? Vote!

  The Monsters are beyond ready for Lady Gaga's new single "Stupid Love." which she'll officially...
Billboard.com - Published


thousendbadtime

POSTKIWI RT @pat_gonza: my dumb filipino***wondering why #StupidLove was trending, only to realize Lady Gaga's releasing new music https://t.co/tF… 1 day ago

pat_gonza

rixk my dumb filipino***wondering why #StupidLove was trending, only to realize Lady Gaga's releasing new music https://t.co/tF8Jhc7K5c 1 day ago


Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love' [Video]Lady Gaga to release a new single this week, 'Stupid Love'

News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:01Published

BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News [Video]BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News

BTS Takes Over 'The Tonight Show', Lady Gaga Announces New Single 'Stupid Love' & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 04:02Published

