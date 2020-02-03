Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Salvation Army Lent Challenge

Salvation Army Lent Challenge

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Salvation Army Lent Challenge

Salvation Army Lent Challenge

As you give something up for Lent, consider giving something to the Salvation Army.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Salvation Army Lent Challenge

Lent-vo-5 while millions of christians will spend forty days giving up their vices for lent - the salvation army is encouraging everyone to give something as well.

Salvation army lent-vo-1 salvation army lent-vo-3 as part of its lent challenge - the salvation army is asking people to donate food - clothing or money to help serve those in need within our communities.

Rochester's salvation army says specific needs include heavy insulated adult gloves - toothbrushes - razors and deodorant.xxx salvation army lent-sot-2 salvation army lent-sot-5 this is just an extra little bump now that it's during lent a lot of people are thinking is there one more thing i could do?

Or something special i could teach my children at this time?

And these are the real needs these are things we need right now.

The salvation army says it uses food and clothing to help keep those in need fed and warm and it uses monetary donations to fund services from rent assistance to youth program and disaster relief.

/




You Might Like


Tweets about this

rbaduluth

SARookieBballDuluth RT @DuluthSA: Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something good. Clothin… 11 hours ago

DjCowboy64

Rickey Randle RT @salarmynorth: Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something good. Clo… 12 hours ago

RochesterSA

Rochester, MN Salvation Army Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something goo… https://t.co/L3WkChreaF 12 hours ago

BrainerdSA

Brainerd, MN Salvation Army Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something goo… https://t.co/G0ghTKlDUX 12 hours ago

WillistonSA

Williston, ND Salvation Army Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something goo… https://t.co/OXDtWRMWwS 12 hours ago

StCloudSalArmy

St. Cloud, MN Salvation Army Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something goo… https://t.co/AZLfWgF85P 12 hours ago

GrandForksSA

Grand Forks, ND Salvation Army Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something goo… https://t.co/GvoejX3Yxu 12 hours ago

DuluthSA

Duluth SalArmy Today is Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Each day of Lent presents an opportunity for you to do something goo… https://t.co/CXsRUpZsIQ 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salvation Army Most Amazing Race bubble challenge [Video]Salvation Army Most Amazing Race bubble challenge

Salvation Army's Most Amazing Race fundraiser returns to SWFL.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:01Published

Salvation Army Most Amazing Race ice challenge [Video]Salvation Army Most Amazing Race ice challenge

Salvation Army's Most Amazing Race fundraiser returns to SWFL.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.