Salvation Army Lent Challenge

Lent-vo-5 while millions of christians will spend forty days giving up their vices for lent - the salvation army is encouraging everyone to give something as well.

Salvation army lent-vo-1 salvation army lent-vo-3 as part of its lent challenge - the salvation army is asking people to donate food - clothing or money to help serve those in need within our communities.

Rochester's salvation army says specific needs include heavy insulated adult gloves - toothbrushes - razors and deodorant.xxx salvation army lent-sot-2 salvation army lent-sot-5 this is just an extra little bump now that it's during lent a lot of people are thinking is there one more thing i could do?

Or something special i could teach my children at this time?

And these are the real needs these are things we need right now.

The salvation army says it uses food and clothing to help keep those in need fed and warm and it uses monetary donations to fund services from rent assistance to youth program and disaster relief.

/