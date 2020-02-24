Global  

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Biden gets key endorsement ahead of South Carolina primary

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday secured the endorsement of James Clyburn, an influential black congressman from the early-voting state of South Carolina, which could prove pivotal to his White House bid.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
