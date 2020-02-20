Global  

New Coronavirus Case in California May be First in US from Unknown Origin

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the United States` 15th case of the novel coronavirus was detected in Northern California.
Assessing Risk Of Coronavirus Spreading In Africa

The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread in China and cases have been reported in more than 25...
Eurasia Review - Published

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials have confirmed a new case of coronavirus infection in California...
Seattle Times - Published


New Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus Patient Treated In Sacramento Co. [Video]New Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus Patient Treated In Sacramento Co.

A person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Northern California, making this the first possible instance of community spread of the virus, according to the CDC. 

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:04Published

Flight Attendant Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Flights to LA [Video]Flight Attendant Diagnosed with Coronavirus After Flights to LA

A South Korean flight attendant who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus may have serviced trips between Seoul and Los Angeles last week, according to several South Korean media outlets.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:54Published

