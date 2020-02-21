There are growing concerns the coronavirus could impact the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics.



Recent related videos from verified sources Olympic hopefuls concerned about impact of coronavirus on summer games There are growing concerns the coronavirus could impact the 2020 Summer Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:52Published 11 minutes ago Tokyo Cancels Events For Next 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it will cancel or postpone major indoor events for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, the decision comes as Japan tries to halt the spread of the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 6 days ago