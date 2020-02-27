|
5 Victims, Suspected Gunman Killed In Milwaukee Shooting
Five innocent people and a suspected gunman are dead after a shooting at a major beer manufacturing complex in Milwaukee; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
