Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Narendra Modi > Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises

Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises

Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises

At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in violence across the India capital.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll rises in Delhi riots

As the death toll rises in New Delhi after violence this week, some parts of the city have returned...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraThe Age


India's Premier Modi appeals for calm after Delhi riots

As the death toll rose to 20 in New Delhi after violence this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises: https://t.co/oV3sw0q7iy #DelhiRiots 6 minutes ago

Mumun82550128

Mumun RT @AJEnglish: Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises https://t.co/Rmq4kRNWmn 12 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises https://t.co/ekRYbZ9Qdj 18 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises https://t.co/2zXpY4VIWF 18 minutes ago

mabroomussa

mabroomussa Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises https://t.co/2EXhdZEtcd 25 minutes ago

MotorsPride

Pride Motors RT @meghna888888: India Update 1 Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises https://t.co/VUkdi0QEyk 27 minutes ago

fortuza_khan

Fortuza Khan Bustard Indian hindu BJP terrorists leader slaughter butcher Norandra Mudi playing game with 🔥 Pakistani military s… https://t.co/XT0NBKRRRk 46 minutes ago

e_only

Erisa Not the first time - Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises @AJENews https://t.co/OyDpAC43dW 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say 100 arrested so far [Video]Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say 100 arrested so far

Death toll due to the recent violence in Delhi crossed 25 on Wednesday. There were some reports of stray incidents of violence even on the fourth day. However the police claimed that no 'untoward..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:19Published

Death Toll Climbs In Ongoing Protests In New Delhi [Video]Death Toll Climbs In Ongoing Protests In New Delhi

Hundreds have been injured and at least 20 killed in northeastern New Delhi amid ongoing protests over India's citizenship law.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.