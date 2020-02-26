At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds wounded in violence across the India capital.

As the death toll rose to 20 in New Delhi after violence this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

As the death toll rises in New Delhi after violence this week, some parts of the city have returned...

Erisa Not the first time - Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises @AJENews https://t.co/OyDpAC43dW 1 hour ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises https://t.co/2zXpY4VIWF 18 minutes ago

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Modi slammed as death toll in New Delhi violence rises https://t.co/ekRYbZ9Qdj 18 minutes ago