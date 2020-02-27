Judge who grilled Centre, State & police on Delhi violence transferred | Oneindia News

Global  

The Delhi HC judge who grilled the Centre, State and Delhi police for their failure in de-escalating tensions in Delhi which led to straight 4 days of violence has now been transferred.

Delhi HC judge Justice Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Union law minister RS Prasad said the move was routine even as Cong slammed the govt for muzzling the judiciary.

#JusticeMuralidhar #NewDelhi #NortheastDelhi #AntiCAA
