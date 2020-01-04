George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by coffee firm's alleged links to child labour 8 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published George Clooney 'surprised and saddened' by coffee firm's alleged links to child labour George Clooney has vowed to take action after coffee company Nespresso, which he has endorsed on TV for years was linked to a child labour investigation.