Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of coronavirus

Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of coronavirusHe announced Pence will lead coronavirus task force.
Trump tells Americans coronavirus risk is low, puts Pence in charge of U.S. response

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained "very...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle Times


President Trump On Coronavirus: Risk To American Public Remains Low

President Trump On Coronavirus: Risk To American Public Remains LowWatch VideoDuring a news conference on the coronavirus Wednesday, President Donald Trump said his...
Newsy - Published


EveningStandard

Evening Standard Donald Trump downplays coronavirus risk as he puts Mike Pence in charge of response https://t.co/E90KOuDMAn 12 minutes ago

EPuddphucker

Elmer Puddpucker Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response PENCE SAYS, " I WANNA BIG OL CROWN THIS BIG JU… https://t.co/d6sIO6scbA 12 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Donald Trump downplays coronavirus risk as he puts Mike Pence in charge of response https://t.co/Dla0xr2mbL 19 minutes ago

RichardTheusch

Richard Theusch Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response https://t.co/xVBsUDPTyq 51 minutes ago

impinkestgirl

impinkgirl "Trump puts Pence in charge of the...response, knowing it’ll go wrong no matter who’s in charge of it. Pence’s repu… https://t.co/iVbN7Nr9so 1 hour ago

A_Morcela

Catarina "President Donald Trump puts Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak".… https://t.co/gcLpUFq8H2 1 hour ago

nihon8888

八洲　元　やしま　はじめ Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response https://t.co/EDwrMLCdiA 1 hour ago

sarahw1066

sarahw1066 Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response. 😱 https://t.co/pdupc8Ilra 2 hours ago


Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin [Video]Trump says coronavirus risk in U.S. is low; CDC confirms first case of unknown origin

President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained &quot;very low,&quot; and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:31Published

Trump Pushes Message Of Confidence As Health Officials Say Spread Of Coronavirus Is Inevitable [Video]Trump Pushes Message Of Confidence As Health Officials Say Spread Of Coronavirus Is Inevitable

President Donald Trump announced in a Wednesday night press conference he's placing Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:35Published

