Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:29s - Published He announced Pence will lead coronavirus task force. He announced Pence will lead coronavirus task force.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Evening Standard Donald Trump downplays coronavirus risk as he puts Mike Pence in charge of response https://t.co/E90KOuDMAn 12 minutes ago Elmer Puddpucker Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response PENCE SAYS, " I WANNA BIG OL CROWN THIS BIG JU… https://t.co/d6sIO6scbA 12 minutes ago Evening Standard Donald Trump downplays coronavirus risk as he puts Mike Pence in charge of response https://t.co/Dla0xr2mbL 19 minutes ago Richard Theusch Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response https://t.co/xVBsUDPTyq 51 minutes ago impinkgirl "Trump puts Pence in charge of the...response, knowing it’ll go wrong no matter who’s in charge of it. Pence’s repu… https://t.co/iVbN7Nr9so 1 hour ago Catarina "President Donald Trump puts Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak".… https://t.co/gcLpUFq8H2 1 hour ago 八洲 元 やしま はじめ Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response https://t.co/EDwrMLCdiA 1 hour ago sarahw1066 Donald Trump puts Mike Pence in charge of US coronavirus response. 😱 https://t.co/pdupc8Ilra 2 hours ago