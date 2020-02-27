Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:45s - Published Delhi violence: Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against hate speech| Oneindia News Centre gets 4 weeks to reply on FIR against leaders over hate speech; Congress delegation submits memorandum to President over Delhi violence; Police say 106 arrested in connection with Delhi violence are locals; Delhi govt announces compensation for victims of Delhi riots; Manmohan Singh calls violence a matter of national shame; Delhi police tries to build confidence with locals and more news #DelhiViolence #NewDelhi #DelhiSpecialCommissionerofPolice #SNSrivastava #NortheastDelhi #AntiCAA #NationalSecurityAdvisor #AjitDoval #JusticeMuralidhar

