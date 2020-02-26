Global  

Flood defences in West Midlands almost at breaking point as River Severn rises

Flood defences in West Midlands almost at breaking point as River Severn rises

Flood defences in West Midlands almost at breaking point as River Severn rises

Flood defences in the West Midlands town of Bewdley have almost reached breaking point as the River Servern water levels rise.

Footage filmed on February 26 shows the river's water pushing against the top of the metal flood defences.
Rob Nicholls @BBCNews @LBC @ukflood @EnvAgency Flood barriers / defences are the reason we have such high flood waters. If the w… https://t.co/g0MwGOwGAI 7 hours ago

Sandi Walters RT @EndWaterPoverty: This is what happens when the government doesn't invest in flood defences. Communities in Wales, West Midlands & the N… 6 days ago

Marty Benetti RT @MarkBowersEA: We've got a number of temporary, demountable, hard and soft flood defences across the West Midlands. All are currently pr… 6 days ago

End Water Poverty This is what happens when the government doesn't invest in flood defences. Communities in Wales, West Midlands & th… https://t.co/ALHMh7Cwdq 1 week ago

Mark Bowers We've got a number of temporary, demountable, hard and soft flood defences across the West Midlands. All are curren… https://t.co/OYoVqbwbgE 1 week ago

Chris Haddon RT @GallacherJoanne: Telford and Wrekin Council Leader @CllrShaunDavies call on government to fund permanent flood barriers. “Ironbridge… 1 week ago

Joanne Gallacher Telford and Wrekin Council Leader @CllrShaunDavies call on government to fund permanent flood barriers. “Ironbrid… https://t.co/PoOYDlUfwx 1 week ago

Crossroads Motel Fan Great news for the motel: When HS2 opens, journey times from London to Birmingham will be 25 minutes shorter. Bad… https://t.co/NjFehC8nrs 1 week ago


Homes evacuated along the River Severn [Video]Homes evacuated along the River Severn

Homes in the Shropshire town of Ironbridge have been evacuated as the River Severn continues to rise, compromising flood defences. Homes have also been evacuated further down the river in the..

Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery [Video]Residents in Bewdley & Ironbridge bracing themselves for more flooding misery

Residents in Bewdley braced themselves for more flooding misery after rising water burst over the town's temporary barriers. Floodwater started gushing over the barriers at Beale's Corner in the..

