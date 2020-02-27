Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Salvation Army Donation (2-26-20)

Salvation Army Donation (2-26-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
Salvation Army Donation (2-26-20)Salvation Army Donation (2-26-20)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Salvation Army Donation (2-26-20)

Army has more than $4-thousand dollars to spend on homeless families staying in their shelters.

The local fastgas convenience stores donated a portion of gasoline receipts from one of their eight locations over the week of christmas but this year the check will go to buy every day items like toothpaste and toiletpaper...all for families staying at the booth center.

(beth bachman: enjoyed over the last 15 years) salvation army staff say that three families that moved




You Might Like


Tweets about this

salarmyomaha

The Salvation Army of Omaha This year, The Salvation Army encourages you to consider a slightly different Lenten sacrifice by giving clothing,… https://t.co/bd5bWMoneq 12 hours ago

SalvationArmyNW

The Salvation Army Please support The Salvation Army this Easter season. Your gift staysin your community, providing your neighbors in… https://t.co/nVnfzXoCuW 12 hours ago

sallyarmyshops

Salvation Army Charity Shops Are you starting #springcleaning soon? Think of us for your donations! Use a #rebag to bring your items into your… https://t.co/cyhvMAP5jM 20 hours ago

kaysuani

q u e e n 👸🏽✨ @ladeebabyy Goodwill or Salvation Army donation spots 1 day ago

TimMitchell1971

Tim Mitchell RT @damocrat: A £5m homeless centre has opened in east London and it all began with a £5 donation from a boy. Ten-year-old Malachi donated… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Talking about hopeful outcomes after sorrow [Video]Talking about hopeful outcomes after sorrow

Our Carole Meekins sat down with a Salvation Army Chaplain to talk about hopeful outcomes after sorrow.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 04:02Published

How to cope with tragedy following Wednesday's Molson Coors mass shooting [Video]How to cope with tragedy following Wednesday's Molson Coors mass shooting

In the wake of yesterday's tragic mass shooting in Milwaukee, Pastor Alexis Twito, a Salvation Army Chaplain, joined TMJ4 News at Noon to discuss how to cope with trauma and resources that are..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.