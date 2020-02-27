Global  

Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center

Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center

Coronavirus Patient From Solano County Being Treated At UC Davis Medical Center

A Solano County resident is being treated at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for the coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first community spread case of the disease.

Jackie Ward reports.

(2/27/20)
rottowner

Diver Down RT @TheyCallMeTomO1: Coronavirus is here in Sacramento, currently at UC Davis Medical. - Patient came here on February 19th - Patient cam… 4 minutes ago

Daryl16519C

Skeptical Russian Nothing To See Here Bot I saw this online. Very astute: "Geography lesson: Patient is from Solano County, not San Francisco. Solano County… https://t.co/XphD5R0fZk 7 minutes ago

BCquakehelp

BC Quake🌎Help +CV🦠 RT @JanaKTVU: CDC says first "unknown origin" case of #COVID19 #coronavirus in U.S. is a Solano County resident. A prof. @UCDavisMedCntr po… 16 minutes ago

JTPauls

J T Paul RT @abc7newsbayarea: UPDATE: UC Davis Health officials say the patient was transferred to their facility from another Northern California h… 22 minutes ago


First U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Being Treated In Sacramento [Video]First U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Being Treated In Sacramento

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed that a new coronavirus case of unknown origin has been diagnosed in Solano County and is currently being treated in Sacramento County. Katie Nielsen reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:38Published

Coronavirus: Unknown Source [Video]Coronavirus: Unknown Source

According to the California Department of Public Health, the patient is a resident of Solano County who is receiving care in Sacramento County. According to an internal memo obtained by CBS13, the..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 03:23Published

