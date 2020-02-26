Global  

Multiple People Dead After Shooting at Molson Coors Brewing Company Police say a 51-year-old gunman killed five co-workers at the Molson Coors campus in Milwaukee on Feb.

26.

According to ‘The New York Times,’ the gunman killed himself after the attack.

The Milwaukee police have not released details about the gunman or how the shooting took place.

Molson Coors released a statement at the time of the incident, saying their “top priority” was the safety of their employees.

Molson Coors, via Twitter
