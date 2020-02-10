Global  

Rian Johnson claims Apple don't let villains use iPhones

Rian Johnson claims Apple don't let villains use iPhones

Rian Johnson claims Apple don't let villains use iPhones

Director Rian Johnson has revealed that Apple allegedly only let's the good guys use their products in movies.
Recent related news from verified sources

Apple won’t let villains have iPhones in movies, Star Wars director says

Apple won’t let villains have iPhones in movies, Star Wars director saysThis tidbit will ruin mystery movies forever, but there you go: Apple strictly forbids filmmakers...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Director Rian Johnson: Apple Doesn't Let Bad Guys Use iPhones on Camera in Movies

In an interview with Vanity Fair today, Rian Johnson, who directed the popular movie "Knives Out,"...
MacRumours.com - Published Also reported by •AppleInsider



Tweets about this

misssnowhere

star treatment RT @VanityFair: Rian Johnson claims Apple doesn't let villains use iPhones in movies: https://t.co/uk5mPYi8G9 https://t.co/AxgxSRVpWO 49 minutes ago

peaceinpeace1

john young Apple won't let Hollywood villains use iPhones, claims Rian Johnson https://t.co/YTx5kKIout 2 hours ago

Jewel885

Jewel 88.5 FM Apple Won't Let Movie Villains Use IPhones, Claims "Knives Out" Director Rian Johnson https://t.co/WKiHTO0eob… https://t.co/GOcZCGplPa 3 hours ago

GaryGambleonair

Gary Gamble on-air Apple Won't Let Movie Villains Use IPhones, Claims "Knives Out" Director Rian Johnson https://t.co/h4JfwPiXdl… https://t.co/jVwHGIRqSN 3 hours ago

MildredFKenney1

Mildred F. Kenney #RT @getFANDOM: Rian Johnson claims that Apple won't allow villains to use iPhones in films — 'It's gonna screw me… https://t.co/2BJhIvzL8s 6 hours ago

tacchonmylove

ANN🌻 RT @getFANDOM: Rian Johnson claims that Apple won't allow villains to use iPhones in films — 'It's gonna screw me on the next [film] ... an… 6 hours ago

oscar_romero50

Oscar Romero Knives Out director claims Apple restricts movie villains from using iPhones: The lengths Apple is prepared to go t… https://t.co/BwmuTWLzu0 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Director Rian Johnson Breaks Down a Scene from 'Knives Out' [Video]Director Rian Johnson Breaks Down a Scene from 'Knives Out'

'Knives Out' director Rian Johnson takes us through the scene where Harlan Thrombey's dysfunctional family comes together before reading the crime novelist's will. Johnson explains all of the different..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 23:03Published

Rian Johnson Talks 'Knives Out' Sequel, Gushes Over 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho | Oscars 2020 [Video]Rian Johnson Talks 'Knives Out' Sequel, Gushes Over 'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho | Oscars 2020

Johnson appeared on the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 02:07Published

