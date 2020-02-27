Candyman - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd!

Release Date: June 12, 2020 Candyman is a supernatural slasher movie directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele and Win Roselfeld, and co-produced by Peele, Rosenfeld and Ian Cooper.

It will be a remake to the original 1992 film, and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo and Tony Todd returning as the title character.