Drones Are Flying Underground In Tokyo + Two Satellites Dock In Space | Digital Trends Live 2.27.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Clearview A.I.

The company that law enforcement has been using to track people across social media has been hacked, losing its customer list; A launch video of the new Microsoft Surface Duo phone has been leaked; Drones are flying around underground in Tokyo...tune it to find out why; Promobot has donned the visage of the Terminator...and it's hilariously bad; How will the Xbox Series X stack up vs the PS5, and Stardew Valley as we run down the top gaming news of the week; The ins and out of the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom; How Ekin is keeping smart cities safe with A.I.

Solutions; How to eliminate bias in A.I.

With Falon Fatemi; AR camera and HUD lets firefighters see through smoke; Two satellites have docked in space for the first time ever; A robot claw that pick up jellyfish; Miso Robotics and the burger flipping robot - Flippy; and Reel News and the movies that deserve your dollars at the box office this weekend.
