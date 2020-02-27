Pearson: Liverpool game is no 'free hit' 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:53s - Published Pearson: Liverpool game is no 'free hit' Nigel Pearson says Watford are not writing off their chances of beating league leaders Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Saturday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Sports News Today ⚽️ Pearson: Liverpool game not a free hit https://t.co/nzr1Vc2MF4 https://t.co/ymcrVO4y9H 2 days ago StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Pearson: Liverpool game not a free hit: Watford manager Nigel Pearson is not treating the game against runaway Prem… https://t.co/pHYTIi5J5K 2 days ago FWP Watford NEWS: Pearson: Liverpool game not a free hit (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/92n4LWmrxQ 2 days ago