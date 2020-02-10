Two shoppers fight near the tills of supermarket in quarantined Italian town

A shocking fight broke out in a Lidl supermarket in Casalpusterlengo, northern Italy on Monday (February 24).

According to the filmer, the incident took place at a supermarket inside Italy's coronavirus 'red zone' where more than 50,000 people have been placed in quarantine.

The video shows two shoppers shove and punch each other beside the tills as a member of staff rushes to break up the violence.

The filmer, Jordan Dani, posted the shocking footage to his Facebook profile on Monday.

He told Newsflare: "They were arguing about the coronavirus and one of the men was Chinese.

Jordan continued, "There are many worried people in northern Italy."