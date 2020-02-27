Delhi riots: CM Kejriwal calls for strict action against whoever found guilty
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the incidents of violence which had rocked several areas of north-east Delhi for the last three days and in which 34 people had been killed had reduced since yesterday.
The chief minister announced compensation for the victims and their families and added the state government was working to rehabilitate the survivors.